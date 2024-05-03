Labour has won control of Adur District Council for the first time ever following the local elections.

The authority has been run by the Conservatives since 2002, and has never previously had a Labour administration.

The Tories have lost 7 seats so far, and Labour have taken all of them.

Before the election, Conservatives held 15 seats on the authority, which covers towns including Shoreham-by-Sea, Southwick and Lancing.

It was formed on the 1 April 1974, and was named after the River Adur which meets the sea in Shoreham.

Since 2008 it has worked in partnership with Worthing Borough Council, which Labour took from the Tories in 2022.

It follows Rushmoor council in Hampshire, which Labour took from the Tories earlier this morning.

Councillors there blamed the loss on Reform.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.