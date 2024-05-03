Local Elections 2024: Results in the South East, South and Thames Valley

BERKSHIRE

READING

2024 result: Labour hold.

The Greens gained one seat here, the Conservatives lost one.

In 2023 Labour retained control of Reading Borough Council. They gained one seat whilst the Conservatives lost one.

The council make up after the 2023 elections was as follows:

Labour - 32

Green - 7

Conservative - 5

Liberal Democrat - 3

Ind - 1

WOKINGHAM

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Following 2023's election, Wokingham Borough Council remained under no overall control.

The Tories lost overall control for the first time in 20 years at the 2022 elections.

This year, both the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats are hoping to take control of this council.

DORSET

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Dorset Council was created in 2019 when the former county council and borough councils were abolished, creating the unitary authority.

It is currently run by the Conservatives, who hold 43 of the 82 seats.

The second-largest party is the Liberal Democrats, who hold 27 seats.

ESSEX

BASILDON

2024 result: Not yet declared.

CASTLE POINT

2024 result: Not yet declared.

The Conservatives lost seven seats here in 2023. The party has nine councillors overall.

13 of the 14 seats up for grabs last year were won by Independents or local groups.

The council make up after the 2023 elections was as follows:

Ind/Others - 32

Con - 9

ROCHFORD

2024 result: Not yet declared.

SOUTHEND-ON-SEA

2024 result: No overall control.

Labour gained three seats here and the Conservatives lost four. The Greens gained one.

Following the 2023 elections, Southend-on-Sea City Council remained under no overall control.

The Conservatives gained two seats here. Labour gained one along with the Greens.

The council make up after the 2023 elections was as follows:

Conservative - 22

Labour - 17

Ind - 7

Liberal Democrat - 4

Green - 1

THURROCK

2024 result: Labour have taken control of this council. It was under the control of the Conservatives until recently, but they lost overall control when two councillors defected before the elections.

The Tories lost 12 seats here, taking their total number of councillors to 13. Labour gained 8 seats and independents claimed 4.

The Conservatives retained control of Thurrock Council in 2023, however Labour gained 5 seats, making them the second-largest party.

HAMPSHIRE

BASINGSTOKE AND DEANE

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council fell to no overall control in 2023, but the Conservatives remained the largest party.

The council make up after the 2023 elections was as follows:

Conservative - 23

Labour - 10

Liberal Democrats - 9

Basingstoke & Deane Ind - 8

Ind - 3

Green - 1

EASTLEIGH

2024 result: Liberal Democrat hold.

10 Liberal Democrat councillors were elected at the 2023 elections, along with one Independent.

The council make up after the 2023 elections was as follows:

Liberal Democrat - 33

Ind - 3

Conservative - 1

FAREHAM

2024 result: Conservative hold.

The Tories lost 5 seats here, but hold a comfortable majority. The Lib Dems gained four, and Labour gained one seat.

GOSPORT

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Gosport has been under Liberal Democrat control since 2022. Before then it was under Conservative control for 12 years.

The council make up following the last elections here in 2022 was as follows:

Liberal Democrat - 16

Conservative -10

Labour - 2

HART

2024 result: Not yet declared.

HAVANT

2024 result: Not yet declared.

The Conservatives lost five seats here in 2023. But they still had 30 councillors, giving them control of Havant Borough Council.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats gained two seats each, whilst the Greens gained one.

Havant Borough Council covers an area including towns such as Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth.

PORTSMOUTH

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Portsmouth has been a battle between Conservatives and Liberal Democrats over the last few years.

The Conservative Party has lost five seats in 2023. Independents gained three of those. Labour and the Liberal Democrats gained one seat each.

22 councillors are needed for an outright majority, which no party met in 2023.

The council make up after the 2023 elections was as follows:

Liberal Democrat - 18

Ind - 9

Conservative - 8

Labour - 7

RUSHMOOR

2024 result: Labour gain from the Conservatives.

Labour gained 7 seats here - taking their total to 21 councillors. The Tories lost 8.

The Conservatives losts five seats during the 2023 elections - with Labour gaining 5 seats.

SOUTHAMPTON

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Labour held onto Southampton City Council in 2023 after they won it back from the Conservatives.

WINCHESTER

2024 result: Not yet declared.

The Conservatives lost one seat here in 2023, which the Liberal Democrats gained.

The council is known to swing between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

KENT

MAIDSTONE

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Maidstone Borough Council fell to no overall control in 2023. The Conservatives lost four seats here. The Liberal Democrats also lost one.

Independents gained two seats. Labour also gained one. The Greens gained two seats, bringing their total to three.

OXFORDSHIRE

CHERWELL

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Cherwell is a traditional Conservative stronghold. In 2023 the Conservatives lost six seats and lost control of the council.

The Liberal Democrats gained four seats and Labour gained two. The Greens gained one and Independents lost one.

The council make up after the 2023 elections was as follows:

Conservative - 20

Labour - 12

Liberal Democrats - 10

Green - 3

Ind - 3

OXFORD

2024 result: Not yet declared.

WEST OXFORDSHIRE

2024 result: Not yet declared.

As the home of former Prime Minister David Cameron, this district has been a traditional Conservative led council. However it remained under no overall control following last years elections.

The council is now made up of the following after 2023's elections:

Liberal Democrat - 18

Conservative - 17

Labour - 10

Green Party - 3

Independent - 1

SUSSEX

ADUR

2024 result: Not yet declared.

CRAWLEY

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Labour have held control of Crawley Borough Council since 2022, when they took control away from the Conservatives.

In 2023 The Labour Party gained 2 seats, the Conservatives lost 1, and an Independent lost 1.

HASTINGS

2024 result: Not yet declared.

WORTHING

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Labour held control of Worthing in 2023. The town has been a key battleground for both Labour and the Conservatives.

Labour gained one seat, as well as the Green Party, while the Conservatives lost two.

The council make up after the 2023 elections was as follows:

Labour - 24

Conservatives - 11

Lib Dem - 1

Green Party- 1

WILTSHIRE

SWINDON

2024 result: Not yet declared.

Labour took control of Swindon in 2023. Prior to that, it had been run by the Conservatives since 2004.

The council make up after the 2023 elections was as follows: