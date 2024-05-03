More than 30,000 properties in part of East Sussex are without water due to a burst water main.

Customers in St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings and areas in and around Westfield are among those affected.

The incident began at around 4.30pm on Thursday (2 May) after a water main burst in an area of dense woodland. It means the water supply works at Beauport is not receiving the normal flow.

Southern Water says its teams worked through the night to get machinery and equipment ready to start making the repair on Friday (3 May).

It's thought that the incident will continue into the weekend. This is because even if the repair is finished today, the company says it will take at least 24 hours to recharge and start the supply works up again.

Three bottled water stations have been set up in the following locations:

Asda, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 7AA

Tesco - Church Wood Dr, St Leonards, Hastings, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN38 9RB

Sea Road, St Leonards, TN38 OAG

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Water said: "We are continuing to deliver bottled water to our vulnerable customers on our Priority Services Register.

"Our helpline number for vulnerable customers needing access to bottled water as a priority, or for other customer queries relating to the supply interruption, is 0330 303 0368.

"We are very sorry for the impact and inconvenience this is causing, and are doing everything we can to restore supplies."

