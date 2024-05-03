These are the results of the Police and Crime Commissioner elections in the areas of the South, South East and Thames Valley where elections took place.

Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are democratic representatives responsible for overseeing the police.

They work with Chief Constables to hold them to account, set budgets and ensure cash is spent on the right things.

Ultimately, they are meant to be the voice of the public within our police forces.

PCCs do not have day-to-day responsibilities of the police and they are not involved in operational decisions.

DORSET

2024 Result: Not yet declared.

2021 Result: The Conservative Candidate, David Sidwick, was elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset. Dan Hardy, an independent candidate, came second following both rounds of voting.

HAMPSHIRE

2024 Result: Not yet declared.

2021 Result: The Conservative Candidate, Donna Jones, was elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire. Tony Bunday, the Labour and Co-operative party candidate, came second following both rounds of voting.

KENT

2024 Result: Not yet declared.

2021 Result: The Conservative Candidate, Matthew Scott, was elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Kent with over 50% of first preference votes. Lola Oyewusi the Labour and Co-operative party candidate, came second.

As one candidate received more than half of the valid preference votes, there was no need to count the second preference votes in the 2021 election

SURREY

2024 Result: Not yet declared.

2021 Result: The Conservative Candidate, Lisa Townsend, was elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey. Paul Gilbert, the Liberal Democrat candidate, came second following both rounds of voting.

SUSSEX

2024 Result: Not yet declared.

2021 Result: The Conservative Candidate, Katy Bourne, was elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex. Paul Richards, the Labour and Co-operative party candidate, came second following both rounds of voting.

THAMES VALLEY

2024 Result: Not yet declared.

2021 Result: The Conservative Candidate, Matthew Barber, was elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley. Laetisia Howson, the Labour and Co-operative party candidate, came second following both rounds of voting.

WILTSHIRE

2024 Result: Not yet declared.

2021 Result: The Conservative Candidate, Philip Wilkinson, was elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire. Mike Rees, an independent candidate, came second following both rounds of voting.