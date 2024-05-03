The Conservatives lost half their seats in Portsmouth following this year's local elections, as support for the party dropped.

The Liberal Democrats claimed the most seats, taking them to a total of 19, just shy of a majority to run the authority.

The city council has had no majority for several years, but the Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Steve Pitt, said tonight's result showed people were 'fed up' with national politics.

Four conservative councillors lost their seats, leaving them with just four seats on the authority.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, told ITV Meridian the result showed people were 'fed up' with national politics, and instead were focused on local issues.

"Tonight's telling me that people are pretty fed up with national politics to be perfectly honest", he said. "There's no endorsement tonight for Labour or the Conservatives."

"There's a big endorsement for the third national party that was, on the up, as we're seeing from the results.

"That [Liberal Democrats] works hard and listens and isn't obsessed with what is happening in London."

Watch: Cllr Steve Pitt speaks to ITV Meridian following the results in Portsmouth.

These polls are considered the last major test of voter intention before millions of Britons vote in the general election, which is expected to take place later this year.

The city is also home to Penny Mordaunt MP, who is thought to be a contender to replace the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, if he was to step down.

Earlier this year senior Tories sought to downplay reports that some Conservative MPs are plotting to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister with Penny Mordaunt before the general election.

At the time, Ms Mordaunt, who was a contender in the party’s leadership race to replace Boris Johnson in 2022, did not comment on the claims but allies suggested she was focusing on her ministerial role.