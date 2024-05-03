An 18-year-old whose knife was used to kill a teenager in Bournemouth town centre has been sentenced.

Lennie Hansen, of Waterlooville in Hampshire, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday (3 May) after previously admitting a charge of possession of a bladed article.

The charge was linked to the fatal stabbing of Cameron Hamilton, 18, during the early hours of Saturday 5 August 2023.

Cameron was stabbed by Thomas Betteridge, 18 and of Southsea in Portsmouth, using a knife Hansen had brought to the town.

Cameron Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene in Bournemouth town centre, despite the efforts of paramedics. Credit: Family handout

An investigation by Dorset Police found Hansen had hidden the knife behind a bench in The Square due to the large police presence that night.

The knife was later picked up by Betteridge and used in the incident.

Betteridge, who had previously been found guilty of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article, was sentenced to nine years in custody, with an extended licence period of a further three years.

Hansen has been sentenced to 13 months in custody after previously admitting a charge of possession of a bladed article.

A jury found Thomas Betteridge, 18, guilty of the manslaughter of Cameron Hamilton. Credit: Dorset Police

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of MCIT, said: "Lennie Hansen’s decision to carry a knife on the day in question has had devastating consequences, as that knife has ended up being used to take a young man’s life.

"This case is a further reminder of the message that we cannot stress enough, which is that no good whatsoever can come from carrying a knife.

"We remain committed to working with our partners and Cameron’s family to do all we can to raise awareness of the horrific consequences of knife crime and take robust action against those found to be in possession of knives."

