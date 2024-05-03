Conservatives in Rushmoor have blamed their defeat on Reform, after the council was won by Labour for the first time ever.

The Tories had run the Hampshire authority, home to the British Army, for the past 24 years, but lost eight seats this year.

Seven of those were taken by Labour, whilst one was taken by the Liberal Democrats.

Cllr Michael Hope, who was standing for the West Heath seat, told reporters Reform UK had affected their result overnight.

“It was a combination of things”, he said. “But ultimately, I think Reform probably undid our vote numbers.

“It has been a hard battle, it had not been easy, but we have been out most of the year, not just recently.

“But we are going to continue.”

Play Brightcove video

Cllr Michael Hope thinks Reform is one of the reasons why they lost.

Cllr Gareth Williams, a Labour councillor, said the result in Rushmoor showed how people wanted a change.

He also credited Sir Keir Starmer's leadership of the Labour Party for the gains.

“It's a terrific result”, he said. “It is the first time we have had a Labour led council for Rushmoor in the 50 years of its existence.

“So, I think it is a real tribute as to how the party has changed under Keir Starmer's leadership.

“People have had 24 years of the Conservatives in power, and they want Labour to deliver a change.”

Play Brightcove video

Cllr Gareth Williams said people wanted a change.

This was good news for Labour deep in the so-called “blue wall” of the traditional Conservative heartland of Hampshire.

A Labour Party spokeswoman described the Rushmoor result as “truly historic”, saying: “A Labour gain for Rushmoor is a result Rishi Sunak cannot ignore."

Meanwhile, there is “no doubt” that Rishi Sunak will lead the Conservatives into a general election, Richard Holden has said following this result.

The party chairman was repeatedly asked whether the Prime Minister’s can survive following losses in key areas like Rushmoor.

He told Times Radio: “The Prime Minister is going to go on and lead the Conservative Party into the general election, there’s no doubt about that.”

Asked for his reaction to the results so far, Mr Holden said: “Not a great set of results but coming off I think it would be fair to say a very high watermark in 2021.”