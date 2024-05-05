A man has been arrested following a multi-vehicle collision which closed part of the M27 overnight.

The westbound carriageway between J7 Hedge End and J5 Stoneham Lane was closed for two hours following the incident at around 10pm on Saturday.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit are appealing to any witnesses who saw a white van travelling in the wrong direction on the westbound carriageway.

Planned overnight roadworks were already taking place which meant the exits at Junctions 4 and 5 westbound were closed.

The motorway was re-opened at 12.31am.

There were no reports of any injuries, but Hampshire Police said this morning that they had arrested a man.