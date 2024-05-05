A man has died after coming off his bike during a track day at a motorsports circuit in Kent.

The crash happened at Lydden Hill Race Circuit between Dover and Canterbury at 12.50pm on Saturday, May 4th.

Police said the man in his 50s was riding a green Kawasaki ZX-10R motorcycle and came off the vehicle after leaving the track on a bend.

The air ambulance was called but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been told and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Witnesses are being sought to establish exactly what happened.