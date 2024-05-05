Manhunt launched after two people stabbed in Weymouth attack

A manhunt is underway in Dorset after two people sustained knife injuries in Weymouth.

One man remains in hospital with serious injuries following the assault in Canberra Road, Littlemoor on Saturday night.

Detectives were called to an address at 8.42pm on May 4.

The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

A second victim, a woman aged in her 30s, sustained an injury to her hand during the incident that also required hospital treatment.

An extensive search remains ongoing for the suspect, who is still at large.

Detective Sergeant Emma Swann, of Dorset County CID, said: “An investigation is underway and extensive searches of the area have been carried out to locate the offender, with support from the NPAS helicopter.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has information about the suspect, to please come forward.

“Also, I am keen to hear from any residents or motorists in the area who may have captured anything of relevance on either home CCTV or dashcam footage.

“A cordon remains in place at the scene while enquiries are carried out and officers can be approached by anyone with information or concerns.”