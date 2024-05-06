Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy following a large fight outside a social club in Amesbury.

One man needed hospital treatment for injuries to his head and shoulders following the incident in Boscombe Down Road at 10pm on Saturday May 4th.

During the incident a kebab van was damaged along with fencing belonging to the Boscombe Down Recreation Club.

Wiltshire Police said a 17-year-old male had been arrested on suspicion of GBH and affray.

He was taken to Gablecross custody for questioning and has since been released on conditional bail while further enquiries are completed.

Insp Russell Griffin said: “We understand this incident would have caused concern in the local community – please be reassured that an arrest has been made and we are continuing with our investigation today.

"Local neighbourhood officers will be carrying out patrols in the area – if you have concerns or would like to report anything related to this specific disorder, please do approach them.”