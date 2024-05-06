Crawley V MK Dons playoff match called off over waterlogged pitch

This afternoon's League Two Play-Off semi-final between Crawley Town and MK Dons has been postponed, four hours before kick-off.

Hosts Crawley said a waterlogged pitch at the Broadfield Stadium meant the game couldn't go ahead.

In a statement they said they were 'disappointed' and would release details of the rearranged fixture as soon as possible.

It's prompted dismay from some fans who have already travelled to Sussex for the game.

@Jord612103 wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "84 pounds I've spent on a train down from Liverpool are you going to refund me."