RSPCA urges owners to get cats neutered as it braces for influx of kittens

The RSPCA is urging owners to get their cats neutered as it prepares for an influx of kittens.

It says between May and September, known as kitten season, the charity is typically overwhelmed with pregnant cats.

The charity says it received more than 140,000 calls about cats in the last three years, with more than 7,500 cats reported abandoned last year.With households across the country still facing a cost of living crisis, the RSPCA believes it will start to see more cats being abandoned than ever before.

Cat owners are now being urged to speak to their vets about neutering "as soon as possible" and to keep any unneutered cats indoors with "plenty to entertain them until they can be spayed".

Kitten season is typically between May and September when more felines are born. Credit: RSPCA

The charity has also revealed it received 143,961 reports about cats to its cruelty line since 2021 and half of those were received during kitten season alone.Alice Potter, cat welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “Kitten season is typically the time of year when most kittens are born and as a charity we see an influx of cats coming into our care as a result.

"With the cost of living crisis putting an extra strain on people’s finances we’re concerned that we may see more cats than ever in need of help at a time when our centres are already full-to-bursting.

“We’d urge owners to please neuter your cats from four months old to prevent them from having unexpected and unwanted litters of kittens.

"We know kittens may look cute but the reality is that they require a lot of care, time, and money, which many people may struggle to provide and sadly means they are often abandoned or given up."

The charity has issued important advice to members of the public this kitten season.

If your cat is unneutered please make a vet appointment for them to be neutered as soon as possible to reduce the number of unwanted kittens being born

If you find an abandoned cat or kitten, please take them to a vet immediately

If you suspect a cat or kitten has been abandoned in a property, please contact the RSPCA to report this on 0300 1234 999

