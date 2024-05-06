An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed in Crawley.

Emergency services were called to Burdock Close at around 11.20pm on Sunday following reports of a teenager being stabbed.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A police tent has been placed at the scene

The suspect remains in custody, as does a 17-year-old boy from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Superintendent Imran Asghar, of Sussex Police, said: “I understand this is an alarming incident for the wider community, and there will be an increased presence in the Broadfield area while we carry out enquiries and offer reassurance.

“An investigation was launched as soon as this was reported and we were swiftly able to bring two people into custody. That investigation is ongoing, but there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

Police are conducting searches in the area

