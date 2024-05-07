Water has gradually been restored to thousands of properties in East Sussex after a main burst five days ago.

Southern Water said around 26,000 properties in St Leonards and Hastings, which lost water supply after Thursday night's burst water main, have now had mains supply restored, though they may experience reduced pressure for a time.

Of the remaining 6,500 properties affected, a significant number were expected to be back on supply on Monday night.

U p to 2,000 properties in parts of St Helen’s and St Helen’s Wood are still without water. It expects supplies in these areas to return on Tuesday.

But Southern Water says supplies have been assured to enable all schools and colleges in the area to open as normal.

Three bottled water stations – at Asda, Tesco and Sea Road - will re-open 8am Tuesday. Credit: ITV Meridian

More than a million litres of bottled water have been delivered to vulnerable customers on the Priority Services Register (PSR) since Thursday night, making it one of the biggest bottled water operations ever handled by Southern Water.

Around 400 employees of the company have been involved in managing the incident, as well as contractor partners.

A fleet of 24 tankers is being deployed to support those areas still without supply.

Four water bottle stations were set up and Southern Water is delivering bottled supplies to more than 6,000 customers on its priority services register.

Three stations – at Asda, Tesco and Sea Road - will re-open Tuesday at 8am.

The burst was repaired on Saturday, but the service had to be restarted, Southern Water said.

The burst was repaired on Saturday, but the service had to be restarted, Southern Water said.

Schools, a leisure centre and a theatre in the area were forced to close.

East Sussex county councillor Godfrey Daniel said the impact on businesses in Hastings would be “drastic”.

He added that one hotel in Hastings had resorted to flushing toilets with sea water.

Southern Water said that the burst main is in Keeper’s Wood, near the A21, “deep in woodland”, which is making it difficult for crews and machinery to reach it.

Summerfields Leisure Centre posted on Facebook saying it would be closed, “until the situation changes”.

The White Rock Theatre was closed on Friday due to the water supply issue.

Churchwood Primary Academy and St Paul’s Church of England Academy in St Leonards were also closed on Friday.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said they were “deeply sorry” for the loss of supply and they had been working around the clock to fix the issue and help customers, especially those who are vulnerable.

They added, “If you are a vulnerable customer, or need access to water for medical reasons, and have not received a water delivery or had yours stolen, please call 0330 303 0368 to let us know we need to help. "

