A man's been arrested following the death of a motorcyclist on a road in East Sussex.

The rider, a 57-year old man, was pronounced dead at the scene following a four-vehicle collision on the A21 Vinehall Road, Robertsbridge.

It happened in the morning on bank holiday Monday at around 7:25am.

The crash involved a black BMW, a grey Honda Jazz, a white Nissan, and a gold Triumph Bonneville motorcycle.

Officers arrested the driver of the BMW following the fatal incident.

Sussex Police say a 35-year-old man from Bexley was being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The suspect has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, including those with any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Sussex Police quoting Operation Bowden.

National Highways confirmed the road reopened at 7:11pm on Monday evening following an investigation of the scene.

