Promotion-winning Portsmouth FC will become the 'first' football club in the UK to install male incontinence bins at its ground.

Ten bins are being made available at Fratton Park, including in fan washrooms and loungers, for both supporters and staff to use.

The initiative is designed to break down the stigma that is often associated with male incontinence and is part of a wider campaign.

Prostate Cancer UK and the phs Group’s 'Dispose with Dignity' scheme is designed to improve the quality of life for men by providing the facility, with calls for at least one male incontinence bin to be present in all public washrooms.

Announcing the news, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said, "I am delighted that Portsmouth Football Club will be installing sanitary bins for men who experience incontinence.

"Pompey is at the heart of our community, and it is so important to ensure all football fans have the provision they need to enjoy the games comfortably and without fear.

"I fully back this campaign and I look forward to seeing how the campaign continues to grow."

In Portsmouth, its estimated 14,000 men could develop prostate cancer while nationally one in eight men will receive a diagnosis, while the the rate is one in four for black men.

Hampshire County Council confirmed in March that it would install the bins at all 202 public and staff male cubicle toilets in its buildings, including libraries.

