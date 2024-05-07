A mass brawl has left businesses and vehicles damaged on the Isle of Sheppey in north Kent.

Police say the fight, involving 10 to 15 people, broke out on Sheerness High Street at around 8.30pm on Saturday 4th May.

No serious injuries were reported but damage was caused to local businesses and vehicles near the junction with Beach Street.

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 20s, all from Sheppey, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have since been released on bail pending further investigation.

Police want to identify other people involved in the disturbance.

Anyone who witnessed or has footage of the incident near the junction with Beach Street is urged to contact Kent Police.

