A search for one power tool with a tracking device led to more than 1000 suspected stolen items being seized and seven people arrested.

Recovered items included four vehicles, one quad bike suspected to be stolen from Ashford, a large quantity of power tools, and six caravans suspected to be stolen from locations including Bristol, Wales, Southampton, Staffordshire, and Sussex.

Once officers have finished cataloguing the recovered items, it is believed their combined value will exceed £500,000.

Officers from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force obtained and executed a warrant, assisted by colleagues from the Thames Valley Police at an address in Swattenden just after 7.30am on Friday 26 April 2024.

The victim of the drill theft had been repeatedly targeted by thieves and had since attached trackers to their tools.

In the search for the tracked item, officers uncovered one of the largest hauls of suspected stolen items

Five local men, aged between 18 and 44, were arrested alongside a 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy on suspicion of multiple offences relating to theft.

They have since been bailed pending further investigations.

Police Sergeant Ross Haybourne, of the Rural Task Force, said: "We hope to reunite as many of the items as we can with their rightful owners as soon possible.

"Officers are in the process of cataloguing the suspected stolen items and a comprehensive list will be released to the public in due course. Anyone wishing to claim items listed will need to provide proof of ownership or proof of purchase.

"We anticipate this to take a considerable amount of time and thank the public in advance for their patience while we undertake the task.

"Any tradespeople or those in possession of power tools are advised to mark their property, take photographs, and record serial numbers so that, in the event of theft, officers have more chance of returning property.

"We also advise reporting any thefts in a timely manner, providing as much detail as possible."