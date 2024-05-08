Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Saunders spoke to Molly McLaren's parents

A charity founded in memory of a murdered student from Kent has announced it is winding down this year with a final event in her honour.

Molly McLaren, 23, was stabbed 75 times by her ex-boyfriend in a savage attack in a car park in Chatham in 2017.

Joshua Stimpson attacked Ms McLaren with a kitchen knife as she sat in her car outside the Dockside Outlet Centre.

Since then the Molly McLaren Foundation, set up by family and friends in her honour, has raised money to help young people struggling with eating disorders, as Molly did.

The foundation has helped to fund long-term therapy for 25 people with eating disorders and has supported their families.

Every year, around the time of her birthday, Ms McLaren's friends and family put on the music festival Mollyfest.

This year the foundation will host what could be the biggest annual Mollyfest so far, on 25 May at the Old Gravesendians Rugby Football Club.

Molly McLaren was stabbed to death by Joshua Stimpson.

Ms McLaren and Stimpson met on Tinder and dated for seven months but university student Ms McLaren ended their relationship just under two weeks before her death.

When she did end their relationship, Stimpson stalked her and posted derogatory messages on Facebook falsely claiming she had taken cocaine, so she reported him to police.

Upon sentencing in February 2018, Judge Adele Williams told Stimpson that he may never be released.

"This was a cruel, calculated and cowardly act," Judge Williams said. "This was an act of wickedness.

"You took away Molly's life quite deliberately in the most vicious fashion. You were determined to punish her for ending the relationship with you. You were seeking revenge."

The judge said she thought Stimpson had "planned this killing", adding: "You are a highly-dangerous young man and you will pose a very considerable risk to women for a very considerable period in the future."

Stimpson pleaded to manslaughter by diminished responsibility before the trial, but the jury of five women and seven men at Maidstone Crown Court took less than four hours to find him guilty of murder.

Stalking helplines

Use the following helplines to find out more information and advice for victims of stalking and domestic abuse:

Paladin - National Stalking Advocacy Service

Protection against Stalking works jointly with relevant agencies to increase awareness of Stalking and Harassment to ensure victims receive all the protection and help they need to rebuild their lives and live free of fear.

Suzie Lamplugh Trust

Their mission is to reduce the risk of violence and aggression through campaigning, education and support.

Molly McLaren Foundation

Molly's foundation is here to raise awareness of eating disorders, and to raise funding for charities who can provide direct support to sufferers of eating disorders.

Scared of Someone (Network for Surviving Stalking)

Network for Surviving Stalking, alongside Protection Against Stalking and Suzy Lamplugh Trust, was a founding partner of the National Stalking Helpline in 2010.

