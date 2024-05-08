The public has been warned not to forage for wild garlic at a riverside park due to the risk of e-coli.

Marlborough Town Council has issued the warning after contaminated water containing a "significant amount of human waste" flooded Coopers Meadow.

The authority has warned that anything growing near the river, including at St George's Preshute, could be contaminated after the sewers overflowed on January 5.

The Food Standards Agency advises the public "not to eat any food that has been touched or covered by floodwater or sewage".

It adds that people should not eat "any produce grown on an allotment or garden that has been flooded".

Marlborough Town Council is also reminding the public that "while foraging can be a very rewarding activity, there are rules around it".

The authority added: "The Theft Act states that it is illegal to collect any wild plant or fungi for commercial purposes without the landowners' permission.

"As well as the serious risks to health, the result of this activity by a few people means that there is now a large, unsightly, bare patch where the plants may not recover.

"Please remember that with rights come responsibilities. We all have a right to enjoy our open spaces.

"With that comes a responsibility to abide by any signs or bylaws, as well as to leave the meadow as you find it for the enjoyment of the whole community and to protect our precious environment and biodiversity."

