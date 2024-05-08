A man has been charged with murder following a disturbance at a property near Edenbridge, Kent.

Police were called to an address in Styles Close, Four Elms, on Sunday 5 May, after a woman had reportedly been assaulted.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended. A 51-year-old woman died at the scene.

Huseyin Kalyoncu, 33, was arrested and on the following day he was charged by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate with murder.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, appeared before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 7 May.

He was remanded in custody and his next hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 9 May.

