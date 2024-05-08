Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Derek Johnson has been on site ahead of the weekend

Drivers are being told to prepare for long delays this weekend, during the second planned closure of the M25.

The UK's busiest motorway will close again, this time between Junction 9 for Leatherhead and Junction 10 for the A3.

The closure will be put in place from 9pm on Friday 10 May and will last until 6am on Monday 13 May.

It is the second of five planned weekend closures which come as part of a £317 million project to improve Junction 10.

National Highways has released a video of the work taking place this weekend

During the closure National Highways will install a new bridge, consisting of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes.

Drivers are being warned the closure could cause more disruption than the previous one, due to the length of the diversion.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways' senior project manager, said: "This is far from a repeat of the previous closure, as the alternative routes are longer and will be different for over height vehicles and all other traffic.

"Drivers listened to our advice last time which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two thirds and meant delays were limited.

"Our advice again is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25."

National Highways has now published its official diversion routes, but drivers are being urged to only use them if essential.

A 19-mile diversion route will be in place which uses the A3 and the A240.

What are the diversion routes?

According to National Highways, the following diversion routes will be in place:

Diversion route clockwise (from Gatwick towards Heathrow) for most traffic:

Leave the M25 at junction 8, A217 (Reigate). Follow the A217 London, Sutton, (A240) Kingston.

After 3½ miles turn left onto the A240 Epsom, Kingston. After three miles at the Esso roundabout, turn right onto the A24 (A240) Kingston.

Continue for three miles and turn left onto the A3 Portsmouth, Guildford.

Continue for 9½ miles to the M25 and re-join the motorway at junction 10.

Diversion route anticlockwise (from Heathrow towards Gatwick) for most traffic:

Leave the M25 at junction 10 to join the A3 towards London.

After 9½ miles at the Hook interchange leave the A3 turning right onto the A240 Epsom, Reigate.

Continue for three miles to the Esso roundabout and turn left onto the A240 Reigate.

Continue for three miles then turn right onto the A217 Reigate, M25.

After 3½ miles turn left to re-join the M25 motorway at junction 8.

Will I be subject to ULEZ charges?

Drivers using the signed diversion route won’t be subject to any Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charges that may usually apply.

The ULEZ will remain in force on all other routes in London across the weekend.

Motorists driving an over-height vehicle must follow a different diversion route to avoid a low bridge.

National Highways is urging drivers not to follow sat-navs and instead only use the above diversion.

When will the M25 next be closed?

National Highways intends to close the M25 for three more weekends this year. There will be no weekend closures in June.

The remaining closures will take place between July and the end of 2024.

The next closure will be announced by National Highways as soon as the May closure is over.

The carriageway between junctions 9 and 11 carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles per hour in each direction between 10am and 9pm on a weekend.

Up to 270,000 vehicles pass through this junction each weekday and is one of the busiest stretches of road in the UK.

