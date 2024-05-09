Police are appealing for witnesses and information following reports that a cat was attacked and killed in Church Crookham.

Officers received a report that between 00.01am and 1.30am on Monday 6 May, a cat was shot by an air rifle and then attacked and killed by dogs on Nugent Close.

It was reported that three men and three dogs were in the area at the time of the incident.

Two of the dogs have been described as being Lurcher/Greyhound-type dogs, while the other dog has been described as being a Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a white chest and paw.

The men were all wearing camouflage clothing and were in their late teens to early 20s.

O fficers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now appealing for witnesses and information to help with the investigation.

Fleet Police Sergeant Geoff Hill said: “We know this incident will be concerning for the local community, however please be reassured that we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

“Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to our officers and please get in touch if you have any information which may help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police or on 101 quoting 44240189637 or online: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...