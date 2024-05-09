Government intervenes in controversial Chatham Docks redevelopment

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's Kit Bradshaw speaks to those fighting the redevelopment plans

The government has intervened in controversial plans to close the last remaining operational part of Chatham Docks to make way for a major redevelopment scheme.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove issued an order – known as an Article 31 direction – temporarily preventing local councillors from approving the planning application, while he considers whether to formally review it.

Local Conservative MP for Rochester and Strood, Kelly Tolhurst, welcomed the move. She told ITV News: "I’m pleased the Secretary of State will be looking at this and considering the evidence put to him.

" I believe this has regional and national significance, so it’s right that the decision on the future of Chatham Docks should be taken outside of the local planning authority's competence."

Kelly Tolhurst MP argues the docks are vitally important for almost 800 high-skilled jobs.

The current landowners and developers, Peel Waters, said it was "disappointed" the planning application won’t be considered this week but that the "significant benefits" of its proposals "remain unchanged".

The plans would see the docks closed and current industrial tenants evicted with a business park complex built in its place.

ArcelorMittal Kent Wire, which employs hundreds of workers, is one the businesses affected. Phil Taylor, from the firm, said: “If we're not able to stay, then the future of the company looks bleak. We're here because of Chatham Docks.

"It's the only reason we were set up in 1987 by ArcelorMittal. The raw material comes in by ship adjacent to the manufacturing facility. Raw material comes straight off the vessel, straight into the production unit."

The Basin3 proposals would open up 500 metres of the River Medway waterfront to the public, according to the developers. Credit: Peel Waters / Peel Ports / Basin3

In a statement, Peel Waters' Leigh Thomas said: “Whilst we’re disappointed that the planning application won’t be going to planning committee this week, the significant benefits that the Basin3 proposals will deliver, including trebling the number of jobs on site, remain unchanged."

A Medway Council spokesperson said: “A planning application for land at Chatham Docks Industrial Estate South Side, which had been due to be heard at Planning Committee on Wednesday, 8 May, was deferred after a legal challenge had been submitted.

“We have now paused the item to take legal advice on the next steps before the item returns to the committee at a later date.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...