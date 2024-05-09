Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The King meets with groups of engineers and their families at Gibraltar Barracks

The King has apologised to the Army for making a visit at the last moment but said that he had wanted to come as soon as he had been “allowed out of my cage”.

Charles made his comments during a visit to the 3 Royal School of Military Engineering (3RSME) at Gibraltar Barracks, Minley, Hampshire.

The King, who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Engineers, was met by the Lord Lieutenant Nigel Atkinson and Major General Eldon Millar before he received a salute from a Quarter Guard comprising officers from the school.

As he was led into the officers’ mess by Lieutenant Colonel Robert Grant, commanding officer of 3RSME, the King said to him: “I do apologise for taking you by surprise, when this opportunity appeared and I had been allowed out of my cage, I wanted to come to have a look.”

The King with Lieutenant Colonel Robert Grant during the visit Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA

The King then met with groups of engineers and their families where he learnt about their experiences training at the school and the support they receive from their loved ones.

He shared a joke with Natalie Newman, the wife of Corporal Joseph Newman, when she told him that they had three children.

Charles told her: “Nothing a strong drink won’t help.”

Speaking afterwards, Mrs Newman, 34, from Poole, Dorset, said: “It was amazing, nerve-wracking, but amazing."

Charles receives gifts of flowers and Royal Engineer china mugs from the children of some of the barracks’ serving soldiers Credit: Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA

The King also met officers from the 8 Engineer Brigade HQ, which provides engineering support to military operations and, before he left, Charles signed the regiment’s visitors’ book and was presented with gifts of flowers and Royal Engineer china mugs from the children of some of the barracks’ serving soldiers.

He also took the chance to meet families and staff members who waited outside to see him leave and the King told them: “Aren’t you all meant to be having lunch?”

The King was then presented with a portrait of himself drawn by six-year-old Louie Bacon, son of Warrant Officer 2 Mark Bacon.

Louie said it was good to meet the King and he was very excited.

