Police are hunting a serial flasher following three reports of indecent exposure in Riverside Park in Southampton on Thursday (2 May).

Officers were called to two reports between 4.20pm and 4.45pm of a man indecently exposing himself to a woman in her 30s and a 16-year-old girl.

At around 4.15pm, the woman in her 30s was walking in the direction of Mansbridge bridge when she was approached by a man who indecently exposed himself.

Between 4.30pm and 4.45pm, it was reported that a man had approached a 16-year-old girl in the wooded area between St Marys Church and Monks Way and indecently exposed himself.

Police would like to hear from anyone with any information that may assist their investigation Credit: ITV News Meridian

He attempted to speak to the victim but she walked away and managed to leave the area.

Hampshire Police then received a third report shortly before 7pm that a woman in her 40s had been approached by a man indecently exposing himself.

He then attempted to follow her before running away.

Officers would like to hear from anyone with any information that may assist their investigation.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who recognises the below description of a man, who was seen in the area at the time:

White

At least 6ft tall

Aged between his late teens and mid 20s

Of slim build

Wearing a black/dark hoodie and a black balaclava

Could also have been seen wearing a long blue dressing gown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44240183999/Op Tiree.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire. police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ cor/tell-us-about-existing- case-report/

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know