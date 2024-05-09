A search in the Channel after parts of a pleasure boat were spotted in the water off the coast of Hastings has been called off.

The alarm was raised at about 8.45am today (9 May).

An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were sent, as well as the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Hastings.

Nearby vessels also assisted.

The operation was stood down after investigations found the parts were from a sailing vessel that went aground at Seaford Head, East Sussex, on 19 April.

Both people on board made it to land safe and well.