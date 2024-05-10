Play Brightcove video

WATCH: CCTV captures the moment two thieves cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to two Mercedes, as Richard Slee reports.

A family from Poole has been left devastated after two separate attacks on their cars caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Two thieves targeted high performance Mercedes sports cars parked outside their home in Hibbs Close, Upton.

Spare parts from one black and one white Mercedes-Benz AMG were stolen during the first incident, which took place in broad daylight, at around 4:50am on Wednesday 1 May.

Unfortunately, the family didn't have any cameras installed outside their home at the time.

The offenders returned just days later at around 5:25am on Monday 6 May.

They stole even more parts, including a spoiler, exhaust tips and rear diffuser rims, before leaving the scene on a motorbike.

This time, the family were able to capture the thieves on camera, having installed the cameras after the first incident took place.

Dorset Police has issued this image of the men they want to identify in relation to the incident Credit: Dorset Police

Pauline and Andy Turner are not a wealthy couple and bought the cars using money left to Pauline by her mother, who died a few years ago.

Their daughter, Nikki Turner, said: "It's their pride and joy and to have bought it out of inheritance. For them to be destroyed not once but twice, I think it's horrible.

"It happened at five thirty in the morning...broad daylight. Who does that? And not just to do it once, but to come back a second time, I think it's disgusting."

The Turner family outside their home with the damaged cars Credit: ITV Meridian

Dorset Police are investigating the crime but so far no arrests have been made.

Police Community Support Investigator Adam Cleaver, Poole Police, said: "We are carrying out enquiries to try and identify who is responsible for this theft and to recover the stolen car parts.

"We are now in a position to issue images of two men we would like to identify as part of our investigation and while I recognise that one of the men’s faces is not clearly visible, I am hoping someone may be able to identify him from the distinctive helmet and red gloves he is wearing.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who comes across car parts matching the descriptions given above being offered for sale locally or online in suspicious circumstances."

The family said they will fit even more cameras and have upgraded the security on their cars.

