A fourth incident of indecent exposure has been reported to police, following an investigation into a series of similar offences in Southampton.

Hampshire Police say a 16-year-old girl reported that a man exposed himself to her at Swaythling train station on Thursday 2 May at around 6:30pm.

Officers carried out a thorough search, which included a police dog and helicopter.

It comes after police issued an appeal to identify a serial flasher, after three reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Riverside Park.

The force say it has remained in the park and surrounding area every day since, at various times of the day and night.

Additional officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries to try and locate the person involved. They have also been looking through CCTV from nearby businesses, houses and public transport.

Hampshire Police has now released images of a man seen in the area at the time of the reports, who they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

The man is described as:

White

At least 6ft tall

Aged between his late teens and mid 20s

Of slim build

Wearing a black/dark hoodie and a black balaclava

Later seen wearing a long blue dressing gown

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44240183999/Op Tiree.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire. police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ cor/tell-us-about-existing- case-report/

