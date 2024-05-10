Oxford United are a step closer to building their new stadium after signing a lease with Oxfordshire County Council.

The club want to build a stadium with capacity for 16,000 people, on land known as The Triangle in Kidlington.

The Council says the legally binding agreement is a significant milestone in moving forward and securing the future of the 131-year-old football club.

The club will be able to fully exercise the 250-year lease once planning permission has been obtained from Cherwell District Council for the development.

The lease option agreement ensures Oxford United’s right to play at the stadium is secured, along with safeguards on rent and use of facilities.

The community collaboration agreement formalises the club’s commitment to social, environmental and economic benefits for the community. This includes improving public transport and achieving a net-zero development.

Grant Ferguson, Chairman of Oxford United, said: "This is a major step-forward in our exciting stadium development plans and for the long-term sustainability of the club.

"On behalf of the club, I’d like to extend a thank you to our stadium project team, to all our supporters and to Oxfordshire County Council.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with key stakeholders to bring our vision to reality."

The club says it's committed to improving public transport and achieving a net-zero development. Credit: OUFC

Jon Clarke, Development Director, added: "From the outset the club has sought to create a stadium and venue that protects the long-term future of Oxford United and delivers significant benefits to the wider community.

"The signing of this lease option is a major milestone and allows us to fully focus on obtaining planning. The project team has worked tirelessly for over three years to get us to this point – we can now move forward with certainty and confidence knowing we have secured the land deal."

The planning proposal submitted includes a 180-bed hotel, conference and event space, along with a health and wellbeing centre.

It would be the first all-electric stadium in the UK and includes a safe standing allocation, sensory room, 130 wheelchair spaces and wellbeing gardens.

