Information is sought by Kent Police after a dog attack that led to the death of sheep near Gravesend.

Patrols were called to land near Ashenbank Woods, Halfpence Lane after a dog was seen attacking sheep in a field, at around 9.20am on Monday 6 May 2024.

Three ewes suffered fatal injuries, with others requiring further treatment.

The dog is described as a large black and white Spaniel but it had left the area with its owner by the time officers arrived.

Investigating officer, PC Nathan Colman, said: "This was a very distressing incident and an investigation is underway to identify the person who should have been in control of the dog at the time.

"Offences of this kind also have a significant impact on farmers, particularly during the lambing season.

"I urge anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries to contact us."

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/73465/24.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

