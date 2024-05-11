More than 500 cannabis plants have been seized from an industrial site in Herne Bay.

Officers from Canterbury district's Community Safety Unit were involved in the operation.

They raided the building where thet found hundreds of plants at different stages of growth.

The plants and growing equipment have been seized and an investigation into the site by East Kent CID is ongoing.

Police found hundreds of cannabis plants at various stages of growth as well as equipment. Credit: Kent Police.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Anyone with concerns that drugs are being produced or sold in their area is urged to report them through the Kent Police website, or call 999 if a crime is in progress.

