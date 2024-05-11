Police are searching for two men, who are wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Hastings.

They are 20-year-old Reuben Nelson and 22-year-old Jordan Stillwell who both live in the town.

The incident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian occurred in Priory Road, near The Bridge Community Centre, at about 1pm on Sunday, May 5 2024.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old local man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the two suspects is urged to report it online or call 999, quoting Operation Cronus.

