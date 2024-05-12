Gatwick airport 10K takes off as runners race on runway

Almost 2000 runners are taking part in a unique 10K event at Gatwick airport, with part of the course inside a restricted area along the runway.

Organisers say planes will take off and land just 100m away from the competitors.

The sold-out event, organised by Run Gatwick, is a chance for participants to safely run the full length of the main runway.

Credit: Run Series

The race, which is aviation-themed, starts and finishes at the Gatwick Aviation Museum and the half way point is at the end of a runway.

Organisers said; "The best bit about Run Gatwick is, well, Gatwick - no other event gets you this close to a live international runway."