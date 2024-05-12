Roadworks on the M25 in Surrey are 'on track' according to National Highways, suggesting Britain's busiest motorway will fully reopen by 6am on Monday as planned.

The closure, between junction nine at Leatherhead and junction 10 for the A3, was expected to cause long delays for traffic, with diversions in place.

It is the second of five planned weekend closures as part of a £317 million project to improve junction 10.

On Sunday, National Highways said on X, formerly Twitter, "work is progressing well" and urged drivers to follow official diversion routes.

A new bridge is being installed, consisting of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes.

National Highways said on Saturday it was "all looking good" on the first full day of the weekend closure.

Four diversion routes are in place between Gatwick and Heathrow - two in either direction for regular traffic and two for overheight vehicles.

Diversion routes during the M25 closure Credit: National Highways

National Highways intends to close the M25 for three more weekends this year. There will be no weekend closures in June.

The remaining closures will take place between July and the end of 2024.

The next closure will be announced by National Highways as soon as the May closure is over.

The carriageway between junctions 9 and 11 carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles per hour in each direction between 10am and 9pm on a weekend.

Up to 270,000 vehicles pass through this junction each weekday and is one of the busiest stretches of road in the UK.

