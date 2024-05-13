A trial of a teenager accused of murdering another boy at a party in West Sussex has begun.

Charlie Cosser, 17, died after being stabbed multiple times at a party in Warnham in July 2023.

The court in Brighton heard how people at the party initially thought Charlie had had too much to drink as they found him lying on the ground.

However the main artery to his heart had been punctured during a brief fight.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died in hospital two days later.

Charlie Cosser was previously described by his family as "loving, cheeky and caring".

A 17-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with his murder.

Charlie Cosser was at a party taking place on farmland near Horsham.

The prosecution told the court that Charlie and the defendant, who was 16 at the time, were among around 100 guests at the party being held on outdoor farmland near Horsham.

They added that at midnight fighting broke out and the defendant was asked to leave the party.

The prosecution said the defendant had a knife with him and it was the request to leave that "triggered the violence".

The court heard that, although no witnesses saw Charlie being stabbed, it was at that moment, the prosecution says, that the defendant stabbed Charlie in the chest - with the music and darkness of the dance floor drowning out the noise.

The court heard how one stab wound punctured the main blood vessel from Charlie's heart, but he was able to get up and leave the party, before collapsing outside just a few minutes later.

The jury was shown mobile phone footage of the party and the violence breaking out in the background.

The defendant is charged with murder and with possessing a bladed article.

He denies all the charges and the trial is expected to last three weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.