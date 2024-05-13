The M25 has reopened several hours ahead of schedule, following the second full closure of Britain's busiest motorway.

National Highways shut the route between junction 9 for Leatherhead and junction 10 for the A3, to install a new bridge and gantry.

The structures, part of a £317million investment, could only be installed under a full closure and the road was due to remain shut to traffic until 6am today (Monday 13 May).

Up to 270,000 vehicles pass through junction 10 each day, and National Highways says the works are essential to improve journeys for drivers and reduce congestion.

Engineers install the new structure on the M25. Credit: PA

The closure was the second of five that will be put in place on the M25 at junction 10 over the next year.

Dates for the next three full closures have not yet been announced, but National Highways says it will provide details as soon as possible.

National Highways said on Saturday it was "all looking good" on the first full day of the weekend closure.

Four diversion routes were in place between Gatwick and Heathrow, two in either direction for regular traffic and two for overheight vehicles.

Diversion routes during the M25 closure Credit: National Highways

Surrey Highways reported on Sunday at about 1.20pm that there were major delays in West Byfleet along Parvis Road and told drivers to try and avoid the area.

It also said there was congestion in Leatherhead, Oxshott and in surrounding areas of Weybridge, Cobham and Walton On Thames.

At around 3pm, it added that traffic levels were “reducing but the roads around the M25 closure and the diversions are still busy.”

National Highways previously urged drivers to only travel the route if necessary, to avoid the closure and to complete their journeys in other ways if possible.

