A murder investigation is underway after a man died at a property in Southampton.

Emergency services were called to Queens Terrace just before 8.45am on Sunday morning (12 May) to reports of a man needing medical attention.

However the 42-year-old man was pronounced dead when medical teams arrived at the scene.

Initial investigations have resulted in the arrest of a 54-year-old man from Southampton who is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area as they work to understand the circumstances around the man's death.

Police were called to Queens Terrace in Southampton on Sunday (12 May). Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has died and specialist officers are supporting them as our enquiries progress.

"Officers will remain in the area over the coming days as we continue our work to understand the exact circumstances of what has taken place.

"We will continue our house to house enquiries and CCTV scoping, as well as remaining at the address in question. We would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our investigation.

“If you were in the Queens Terrace area between 5pm on Saturday 11 May and 9am on Sunday 12 May and saw anything suspicious or out of place, we would like to hear from you."

Anyone with information is being asked to call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44240198418/Op Staffa, report it online, or speak to officers on patrol.

