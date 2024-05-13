A village pub has been left damaged after a van collided into it on Saturday night (11 May).

The last customers were being served in The Blacksmiths Arms pub in Offham, Sussex, when a Ford Transit van went into the front porch.

The middle section of the front porch then collapsed, with pictures showing roof tiles scattered over the path and road.

The last customers were at the back of the pub when the collision happened.

Police were immediately called to the pub at around 10.35pm and cordoned off the area.

A structural engineer has been called in to assess the damage to the pub.

A 37-year-old man from Newhaven was arrested and has been charged with drink-driving.

He has been released on conditional bail to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 30 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…