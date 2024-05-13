Your Pictures: The Northern Lights
Did you see them? I was fast asleep as the excitement unfolded but plenty of you were out enjoying this rare, spectacular display of colour in the skies over Southern England.
The Northern Lights were the result of an extreme solar storm, causing the sun to throw out huge bursts of energy and plasma. As these reached our atmosphere they reacted with our gases to create greens (Oxygen) as well as pinks, blues and purples (Nitrogen).
The weather inbox is overflowing with your wonderful snaps so this is just a selection...