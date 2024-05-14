Dirty nappies, cans, buckets and spades and takeaway boxes were among the rubbish left on a beach in Dorset following the hot weather at the weekend.

Bins were left overflowing and rubbish was strewn over the sand after many people flocked to Weymouth beach to soak up the sun.

A group looking to reduce sea and coastal litter have posted pictures of the rubbish they collected each evening, with the hopes of educating people on the importance of taking your rubbish home and recycling.

Buckets and spades collected over the weekend after being left behind by visitors. Credit: Weymouth & Portland Marine Litter Project

The Weymouth & Portland Marine Litter Project said: "Some people as usual didn't even make the effort.

"Six sacks collected and sorted for recycling. 35 glass bottles, 105 plastic bottles and glasses, 215 cans, a sack of toys, 3 inflatables and a bag of general waste including 3 used nappies."

On social media the group added: "We've had an awful lot of press coverage around the weekend's mess on the beach, however most seem to want to concentrate on how lazy people are however the elephant in the room is the amount of waste created."

Bins were left overflowing after people flocked to the beach to soak up the sun. Credit: Weymouth & Portland Marine Litter Project

"It costs Weymouth Town Council £250,000 a year to clean the beach mostly during the summer, less than 10% is recycled.

"We currently recycle 90% of OUR beach clean waste, we can recycle cans, plastic bottles, plastic toys, crab lines, glass bottles & inflatables, it is possible if there is a will to do so.

"We need to cut down on waste and recycle more."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Weymouth Town Council said: "We are disappointed to see so much litter left behind after the sunny weekend.

"There are plenty of bins provided along the seafront for proper disposal of litter, as well as recycling facilities. Or people can take their rubbish home with them, which also helps to keep our award-winning beach clean.

“We also work with Weymouth and Portland Marine Project and Dorset Free Litter to provide a toy library so that people can reuse buckets and spades rather than buying more single use plastics. These are open for all to use."

