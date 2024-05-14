Police investigating fatal stabbing in Basingstoke

An investigation is underway into a fatal stabbing in Basingstoke which happened at the weekend.

Police officers were called by the ambulance service just before 9pm on Sunday 12 May to a report of a stabbing at an address in Tasmania Close.

Officers attended and confirmed two men had been stabbed.

A man in his 30s from Basingstoke died at the scene.

The other victim, a man in his 30s from Newbury, West Berkshire, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "Based on our initial enquiries we believe that the people involved in this incident are known to each other and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the general public."

Officers will be in the area over the next few days conducting enquiries with residents asked to speak to them with any concerns.

Anybody with information or CCTV footage is being urged to contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 44240199153.

