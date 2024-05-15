More than 1.4 million rail passengers who travelled with former rail operator, Stagecoach South West Trains, between 2015 and 2017 could be eligible for a refund.

The allegation was that commuters who travelled on their mainline trains to Waterloo in that period were overcharged by SSWT, who operated the network until 2017.

The lawsuit was taken after the operator did not offer passengers with London Travelcards from 2015-2017 an option a cheaper 'boundary fare' or 'extension tickets' when travelling inside the capital's fare zone.

This means commuters were effectively charged twice for part of a journey, by SSWT.

The solicitor representing passengers - Justin Gutmann - says people will be able to apply for a share of compensation when the payout scheme is finalised.

Those who can prove if they held a valid card between 2015 and 2017, could get up to £100 each after Stagecoach settled for £25 million.

The lawsuit was funded by Woodsford.

Steven Friel, Woodsford’s Chief Executive Officer, said: "This settlement approval confirms Woodsford as the most active and the most successful litigation funder in the CAT collective proceedings regime.

"Our actions have resulted in the first two, and as yet only, court-approved settlements in the regime.

"I was particularly pleased to read the Tribunal’s expression of gratitude for the parties, their lawyers and Woodsford “coming together to come up with something that is acceptable in the interests of the class members".

"The Tribunal repeatedly acknowledged the central role that funders like Woodsford play in collective actions, noting that Woodsford’s funding is "integral to the viability" of the claims being brought by Mr. Gutmann."

