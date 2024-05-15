Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Basingstoke have arrested a second person on suspicion of murder.

Officers were called by the ambulance service just before 9am on Sunday 12 May to a report of a stabbing at an address in Tasmania Close.

Officers attended and confirmed two men had been stabbed.

A man in his 30s, from Basingstoke, died at the scene.

Flowers have been laid at the scene of the incident. Credit: ITV Meridian

Another victim, a man in his 30s from Newbury, West Berkshire, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

A 5 1-year-old woman from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in police custody.

Earlier on Tuesday 14 May, a 55-year-old man from Basingstoke was also arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44240199153.

Details can also be reported through an online portal or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

