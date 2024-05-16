A man has been arrested in connection with a string of flashing incidents in Hampshire.

Police received multiple reports in one day of a man indecently exposing himself to women and girls in the Riverside Park area in Southampton and at a nearby train station.

Further reports came in on two other days, with a man exposing himself to a group of girls and a 14-year-old girl.

Detectives confirmed that on Wednesday (15 May) they arrested a 33-year-old man from West End on suspicion of six counts of indecent exposure in connection with the following incidents:

On Thursday 2 May, we were called to three reports of a man indecently exposing himself to a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s and a 16-year-old girl between 4.20pm and 7pm. The incidents happened in the wooded area between St Mary's Church and Monks Way and near to Mansbridge bridge.

At around 6.30pm on Thursday 2 May, Police were called to a fourth report of a man exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl at Swaythling train station.

On Tuesday 7 May, it was reported that a man had indecently exposed himself to a group of girls on Turnpike Way in Hedge End.

On Monday 13 May, it was reported that a man had indecently exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl on Fairisle Road.

The man has now been released from police custody on conditional bail.

Police say that while they investigate, officers will be carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the affected areas.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44240183999 for the Riverside Park incidents, 44240191011 for the Hedge End incident, and 44240200389 for the Fairisle Road incident.

