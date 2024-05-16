Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian reporter Ciaran Fitzpatrick meets a decorated cyclist who is being threatened with living at the Bibby Stockholm boat

A professional Iranian cyclist, currently living in Reading, has been told by the Home Office he must move to the Bibby Stockholm barge and leave his new-found community.

Mohammed Ganjkhanlou came to compete in Glasgow for the World Championships last year and then applied for asylum because he felt it was unsafe for him to return to Iran.

He was placed in a hotel in the Berkshire town where he has lived for the past eight months.

It is here where he has found a new purpose, being a key member of Reading Cycling Club. He said in order to "stay sane" he needs this community.

"They really inspire me here and are there for me if I need anything," said Mr Ganjkhanlou. "If I need a push up, if I need to go to training, they are always there."

Reading Cycling Club has become like a new family to Mohammad as he has been riding with them ever since he moved to the town. Credit: Reading Cycling Club

He has won several races with the team and placed in the top 3 even more. But this new life and career could be derailed as he was told he is moving to the controversial Bibby Stockholm barge off the Dorset coast.

On top of that, he would be unable to take his bike on board.

Moored in Portland, it’s been used since last August as the government sought to find alternatives to hotel accommodation for those waiting on decisions on asylum applications.

There have been multiple concerns for those who are placed on the barge, with MPs warning that the "cramped" rooms and "claustrophobic" conditions on board the Bibby Stockholm barge could violate human rights.

The Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset Credit: PA

Ganjkhanlou said: "The barge turns into a prison for me. It doesn't feel like I'm going to a place like I have in Reading.

"I feel like I'm just a number. I feel like no one even looked at my background. I bring so much with my experience and background. You think they would treat you differently. I'm very appalled with the way I've been treated."

Mr Ganjkhanlou has appealed the decision with the support of the refugee charity Care4Calais, and his cycling club.

Michael Gray, Secretary of Reading Cycling Club, says Mohammed is one of the best cyclists they've ever had. He is worried about the mental health impact of having to be away from his support network.

"It's all he's got is cycling and his friends here," said Gray. "He has no family in this country. We've been trying to give him all the emotional support that we can."

Gray said there is no local circuit or track racing in Gosport "even if he could take his bike." He fears "he'd suffer with a sense of worth from himself."

Michael and Mohammad have become incredibly close since he joined the club. Credit: Reading Cycling Club

Care4Calais volunteer Emma Clark Lam said Mr Ganjkhanlou is not only an asset to the community, but the whole country.

"We feel very strongly they [asylum seekers] should be within communities," said Emma. "These are some of the most vulnerable people in society. Putting them on a barge off the coast of Dorset in a highly secure environment is really detrimental to mental health."

ITV Meridian understands Mohammad would be allowed to store his bike in a lock up at the port and ride it elsewhere if needed, but with very little support around there and lack of cycling clubs his friends here still worry.

In a statement, the Home Office said: “Accommodation is allocated to asylum seekers on a no-choice basis and asylum seekers can make representations if they believe they are unsuitable to be moved to the Bibby Stockholm. These are considered in full before any decision is made.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…