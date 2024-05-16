A man and a woman have been arrested following a stabbing near a park in Kent.

Police were called just before 2am on Thursday (16 May) to an injured man at an address in Camden Square, Ramsgate.

Officers attended the property where the victim, who is in his 40s, was treated for injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

An investigation is underway and a cordon is currently in place at Boundary Park.

