Meet Steve Jarvis: The dad who lost his sight but not his passion for football

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate caught up with Steve Jarvis at St Mary's Stadium

A football fan who lost his sight in a motorbike accident says he never even thought about stopping going to matches to support his team.

Steve Jarvis from Salisbury may be blind but his passion for Southampton football club - along with his son's helping hand - means he travels to support The Saints home and away.

Steve was in a coma for 71 days following a motorbike accident in Bournemouth.

But within 6 months he was back supporting his team.

Steve and Dan say supporting the club home and away has helped develop a special bond between them.. Credit: ITV News Meridian

As the years have gone by, he and his son, Dan, have travelled across England and Europe to cheer on The Saints.

He's always been a huge Southampton fan and he told ITV News Meridian he may have lost his sight but never his passion for the football club.

When asked if ever thought he'd never go to a Saints game again, Steve said: "No. I really enjoyed following Saints.

"The atmosphere of the crowd and everything. I couldn't shift it. It would stay with me for the rest of my life and will continue to do so."

Steve Jarvis says he loves the atmosphere at St Mary's

The father and son say supporting the club home and away has helped develop a special bond between the pair.

Steve said: "As a father and son, Dan and I are always talking about football. Not just Saints. We talk football around the world. But for us saints is best."

Dan said "It's brought us closer together I think. Growing up the relationship was a little bit different. But coming to games has always been special and it always will be."

On occasion, Dan has had to provide commentary for his Dad. But when they're at St Mary's, a Special Audio Description Service is available.

Helen Goosey, Disability liaison officer, Southampton FC

Helen Goosey, Disability liaison officer, Southampton FC said: "It's a much better experience for supporters because they feel more included, the same as any other supporter would within the ground and that's the whole point that every supporter has the same experience."

Steve said: "It's almost like I can see the game.

"You know exactly what's happening as the ball's passed, who's got it and the blindness doesn't come in to it because it's there at my ears."

Steve and Dan say there have been many highlights from supporting Southampton over the years and they're hoping for another on Friday night (17 May) when their idols take on West Brom in the Play-Off Semi Finals at St Mary's.

