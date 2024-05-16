A Sussex Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention in Eastbourne.

PC Ben Carslake, 30, is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on 24 June.

This offence is alleged to have occurred on 11 December, 2022, while the officer was on duty responding to an emergency call when his vehicle was in a collision with a car.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

